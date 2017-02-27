Oscars criticised for including a picture of a living woman in the memoriam montage

The wrong picture of Australian costume designer Janet Patterson was used in the montage.

It has emerged that the Oscars made another mistake last night during its memoriam montage.

In the awards ceremony’s most emotional moment, Sara Bareilles sang Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’ while photos of Mary Tyler Moore, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, John Hurt, Gene Wilder, Patty Duke, Anton Yelchin, Zsa Zsa Gabor and many more flashed up on screen.

The memoriam also included Australian costume designer Janet Patterson, who received four Oscar nominations for her work on The Piano, The Portrait Of A Lady, Oscar And Lucinda and Bright Star. Patterson sadly died last October.

However, the photo used wasn’t of Patterson, but of another significant Australian film creative, producer Jan Chapman, who worked with Patterson on The Piano and Bright Star.

Chapman wrote in an email to Variety: “I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer.”

Though he wasn’t featured in the montage, Jennifer Aniston did honour ‘Titanic, Aliens and Twister star Bill Paxton, who died over the weekend, during her speech introducing the memoriam.

Meanwhile, earlier in the evening saw Andy Samberg perform an anti-memoriam tribute to all of the actors who didn’t die in the last year – by doing an Eddie Vedder impression.

Check out the full list of winners at the Oscars 2017.

Last year’s memoriam performance at the Oscars 2016 saw Dave Grohl perform a cover of The Beatles ‘Blackbird‘ in honour of the likes of David Bowie and Alan Rickman.