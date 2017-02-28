Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel responds to ‘Best Picture’ mistake

'The weirdest TV finale since Lost'

Jimmy Kimmel has responded to the huge ‘Best Picture’ mistake at the Oscars 2017 – calling in ‘the weirdest TV finale since Lost’.

The incident saw ‘La La Land’ mistakenly named as ‘Best Picture’, with the cast and crew taking to the stage to accept the award – only to be informed that ‘Moonlight’ had in fact won, just a matter of minutes late – much to the shock of stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Presenters Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway were apparently given the wrong envelope.

Now, Oscars host Kimmel has reacted to the incident on his own show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“As I’m sure you’ve at least heard, ‘La La Land’ was simultaneously the biggest winner and loser last night,” he joked. “Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway — it was the 50th anniversary of Bonnie and Clyde — they played Bonnie and Clyde, so the Academy asked them to present Best Picture.

“The biggest award of the night. It’s the last one they give out. So they come out — with the envelope — and here’s where the story starts.”

He continued: “See what Warren did there? He was confused — so he let her read the winner. In other words, Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus.”

Joking again about his feud with Matt Damon, he said: “We’re sitting there and we notice some commotion going on, and Matt says, ‘I think I heard the stage manager say they got the winner wrong.’

“Which is unusual – but you figure the host will go on stage and clear this up. And then I remember, ‘Oh I’m the host.'”

The Oscars have also issued an official response to the mistake – fully apologising and blaming producers PricewaterhouseCoopers for the incident.