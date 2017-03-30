Oscars to keep working with PricewaterhouseCoopers despite ‘La La Land’ / ‘Moonlight’ debacle

The accounting firm were held responsible for handing the wrong envelope to 'Best Picture' presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – who stage the Oscars – have confirmed that they will continue to work with accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers at next year’s ceremony despite the mix-up at February’s awards.

PwC’s involvement with the Oscars hit the headlines last month after it was held responsible for the huge mistake that occurred during the awarding of the prestigious Best Picture prize. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed the wrong envelope by PwC executives – who give out the envelopes on the night – causing them to erroneously announce La La Land as the winner, when in fact Moonlight had scooped the big award.

While the two PwC accountants responsible for the envelope debacle have reportedly been banned from ever attending an Oscars ceremony again, the Academy have now announced that they will continue to work with PwC at next year’s ceremony despite the embarrassing mistake.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs confirmed that the decision to retain the firm had been made at a meeting on Tuesday night (March 28). “After a thorough review, including an extensive presentation of revised protocols and ambitious controls, the Board has decided to continue working with PwC.”

Isaacs added that, after 84 years working with the accountants, “we’ve been unsparing in our assessment that the mistake made by representatives of the firm was unacceptable.”

The President also confirmed that a third PwC accountant will be on site at next year’s ceremony (who “will sit in the control room with the show’s director throughout the ceremony”) and that PwC employees involved in the show will participate in any rehearsals in case of “possible onstage issues.” The Academy will also add “improvements to onstage envelope category verification.”