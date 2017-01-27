Oscars website apologises for listing the wrong nominees

Amy Adams and Tom Hanks, both snubbed by the Academy, were incorrectly listed as nominees on Oscar.com.

The company which runs the Oscars’ official website, ABC Digital, has apologised for briefly listing two incorrect nominees on Tuesday.

As nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were being announced, Oscar.com posted that Amy Adams had been shortlisted for Best Actress for her performance in Arrival, and said Tom Hanks had been shortlisted for Best Actor for his performance in Sully.

However, neither actor actually made it into the final nominations. “In an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website,” the company told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologise to the Academy, press and fans for any confusion.”

La La Land is the leading contender for the 89th Academy Awards with a record-equalling 14 nominations.

This includes nominations in each of the big four categories: Best Picture, Best Director for Damian Chazelle, Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Actor for Ryan Gosling. Only All About Eve and Titanic have racked up as many nominations in the past.

Above: Dev Patel and Andrew Garfield react to Oscar nominations