The follow-up to Guillermo Del Toro's 2013 action epic is due next year

The first official trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising has been revealed ahead of the film’s release on March 23, 2018.

It finds John Boyega’s Jake Pentecost leading a crew of mechanised ‘Jaeger’ fighters against an even greater ‘Kaiju’ threat than shown in the first film. Boyega – who is also on board as a producer – has called it “larger than life”.

Speaking to EW earlier this year the Star Wars star said: “This is a fun movie. It’s there to entertain. It’s larger than life. Just go in there looking to have a great time. Get you popcorn nice and warm. Your eyes are going to be peeled. We’ve got a spectacle and [Guillermo] Del Toro’s influence is still there. It’s going to be really, really cool.”

This follow-up to Guillermo Del Toro’s 2013 film is set 10 years after the original and stars John Boyega as Jake, the son of Idris Elba’s Stacker Pentecost from the first film. It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Charlie Day reprises his role as Dr Newton Geiszler, while Scott Eastwood has joined the cast as new character Nate Lambert.

Replacing Del Toro in the director’s chair is first-time feature director Steven S. DeKnight, though Del Toro has remained on board as a producer. The film has a reported budget of $150m.