"I refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret"

Paris Jackson has defended her decision to share topless photos on Instagram.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson recently posted a topless photo on her Instagram story, censored by two ladybird emojis. After receiving criticism from some social media users, she has written a long statement on the subject.

Posting another topless photo to her Instagram feed yesterday (May 13), the model and actor wrote: “Being naked is part of what makes us human… it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. I’m usually naked when I garden. It’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do.”

She continued: “The human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what “flaws” you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable.”

Addressing critics of her topless Instagram story post, she wrote: “If this makes some of you upset I completely understand and I encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but I cannot apologise for this in any way. It is who I am and I refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret.”

See the full comment below:

Earlier this month it was announced that Paris Jackson would be appearing in her first feature film.

The as-yet-untitled movie tells the story of Harold Soyinka (played by David Oyelowo), a businessman who gets caught up in the drug trade during a trip to Mexico. Jackson will play ‘Nelly’, who is described as “an edgy 20-year-old”.

Amazon Studios’ “darkly comic thriller” will be directed by Nash Edgerton and was written by Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone.

The cast reportedly includes Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Yul Vasquez, Thandie Newton, Sharlto Copley and the director’s brother, Joel Edgerton.

Paris has previously starred in the Fox drama Star and is signed to the prestigious modelling agency IMG.