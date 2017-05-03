The as-yet-untitled movie will be directed by Nash Edgerton

Paris Jackson will soon be appearing in her first feature length film, it has been announced.

The as-yet-untitled movie tells the story of Harold Soyinka (played by David Oyelowo), a businessman who gets caught up in the drug trade during a trip to Mexico. Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, will play ‘Nelly’, who is described as “an edgy 20-year-old”.

The “darkly comic thriller” will be directed by Nash Edgerton for Amazon Studios. The film is written by Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone.

The movie is set to feature an all-star cast of Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Yul Vasquez, Thandie Newton, Sharlto Copley and the director’s brother, Joel Edgerton.

19-year-old Paris has previously starred in the Fox drama Star and is signed to the prestigious modelling agency IMG.

She recently described meeting Alice Cooper backstage at a Halloween concert, telling late night show host Jimmy Fallon that the rock musician was a “total bae”.