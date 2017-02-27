Patricia Arquette criticises Oscars after omitting late sister Alexis from ‘In Memoriam’ segment

The late actress and trans activist had 70 acting credits to her name

Patricia Arquette has criticised the Oscars for not including her late sister Alexis in the traditional ‘In Memoriam’ segment during last night’s ceremony.

Alexis passed away in September at the age of 47 from complications related to AIDS. The actress, who was also a prolific trans activist, appeared in over 70 films and television shows during her career, including appearances in Pulp Fiction, The Wedding Singer and Friends.

Alexis’ exclusion from the ‘In Memoriam’ tribute piece during last night’s (February 26) Academy Awards in LA has prompted an angry reaction from her sister Patricia, who said she was “really bummed” to discover that Alexis hadn’t been included.

”Her career was cut short, not by her passing, but by her decision to live her truth and her life as a transgender woman,” Patricia told Vanity Fair. “Despite the fact that there are few parts for trans actors, she refused to play roles that were demeaning or stereotypical. She was a vanguard in the fight for understanding and acceptance for all trans people.

Getty

“We’re living in a time right now where trans kids can’t even go to the bathroom in schools and they’re diminished in society,” she continued. “It’s really unfortunate that the Oscars decided they couldn’t show a trans person who was such an important person in this community. Because—trans kids—it could have meant a lot to them.”

The Academy Awards have yet to respond to Patricia Arquette’s comments, although Alexis Arquette was included in the ceremony’s online tribute to those in the film industry who have passed away in the past year.

The ceremony’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment also attracted criticism this year after it included a picture of a living woman in the montage.