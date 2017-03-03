Patrick Stewart hints at playing Professor X in Deadpool-Wolverine crossover movie

Stewart previously said he's played Professor X for the last time.

Patrick Stewart has hinted that he could be persuaded to play Professor X in a Deadpool x Wolverine crossover movie.

The veteran actor returns as Charles Xavier in new Wolverine movie Logan, which hits cinemas today (March 3). Both he and Hugh Jackman have said repeatedly that this will mark their final appearance in the X-Men franchise.

However, Stewart has now suggested he could be tempted back. Asked by MTV if Logan is definitely his swansong as Professor X, Stewart replied: “I would have said yes, but the discussion just now about Deadpool makes me think, well, maybe there is a proper justification for the revival of Charles Xavier.”

Ryan Reynolds has already expressed an interest in putting the two characters together. He even urged fans to lobby Hugh Jackman to return to the role after Logan‘s release.

Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have weighed in on the possibility, too.

Wernick spoke enthusiastically, saying, “It would be amazing to have Hugh resurrect Wolverine in the Deadpool universe, and again, Ryan’s making a hard push to make that happen, and hopefully the public gets behind it and we can all convince Hugh to put the claws on one more time.”

However, Reese said scheduling difficulties could prevent the crossover from getting off the ground.

“If you’re looking at Deadpool 2, if you’re looking at X-Force, if you’re looking at Deadpool 3, there’s not necessarily room for [another] team-up movie,” he explained.

“I think it does create real scheduling and universe issues and something that could be ironed out, but it would need to be ironed out. I don’t think any of us operated under the assumption that it would be even possible to do a Deadpool/Wolverine thing, so we just haven’t planned for it, it’s still not in the plan, but if it were to happen, it would require a hard look at the overall architecture of our storylines.”