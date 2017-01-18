Patrick Stewart to voice poo emoji in ‘The Emoji Movie’

Animated movie will also star James Corden

Sir Patrick Stewart has been confirmed for the upcoming Emoji Movie, in which he will voice the poo emoji.

The screen and stage actor will play the character of ‘Poop’ as part of a cast line-up that also includes James Corden, Silicon Valley actor TJ Miller and Broad City star Ilana Glazer. It has also been announced that American Pie actress Jennifer Coolidge and Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph will join the cast.

The film comes from the studio behind last year’s Angry Birds Movie. It is expected to be released in August, directed by Tony Leondis (Kung Fu Panda).

The plot involves the “secret lives of emojis” trapped in a smartphone. The protagonist of the animated movie is Gene (Miller), a unique emoji who is capable of facial expressions, but wants to be “normal” like the other emojis. He goes on a journey with the aid of his best friend, Hi-5 (Corden) and “the notorious code breaker emoji” Jailbreak (Glazer) to find the Code which will fix him.

Watch a trailer for The Emoji Movie below.