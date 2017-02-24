Patrick Stewart says he spent most of his life mistakenly believing he was circumcised

Until his wife pointed out he was wrong...

Patrick Stewart has revealed that he has spent most of his life mistakenly believing he was circumcised.

The veteran actor explains on The Graham Norton Show tonight that his mother told him at a young age that he had been circumcised, and he always believed her.

“One night with my wife, as you do, we were talking about stuff and I mentioned my circumcision and she said, You’re not circumcised’,” Stewart recalls.

“I said, ‘What do you mean? Tha’’s ridiculous, I should know. All my life my mother has told me it was fashionable at the time’.”

Stewart then reveals that he sought expert advice to check whether or not he was actually circumcised. “I happened to be seeing my doctor the next day for a check-up, so while he was down there I said, ‘By the way, my wife and I have had a little disagreement, I am circumcised, aren’t I?’”

Stewart continues: “He took a closer look and said, ‘Not! I am Jewish, and definitely know the difference!’”

Stewart, who co-stars opposite Hugh Jackman in new Wolverine movie Logan, appears on The Graham Norton Show on BBC One tonight (February 24). He has recently been cast as the voice of poo emoji in the upcoming Emoji Movie.