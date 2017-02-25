Patrick Stewart announces he’s retiring from the X-Men franchise

The actor made the announcement at a SiriusFM Town Hall

Actor Patrick Stewart has announced his retirement from the X-Men franchise.

Stewart, who plays the mutant leader Professor Charles Xavier, told a SiriusXM Town Hall that superhero spin-off film Logan would be his final movie of the series.

The actor recounted the moment that he, Jackman and director James Mangold watched the film together last week in Berlin. “I was so moved by it, much more moved than I had been the first time of seeing it.” He told the crowd, “at one point [Hugh] reached out, and he took my hand in those last few minutes, and I saw him go [wipes tear from eye] like this, and then I realised I had just done the same thing.

“Then, the movie ended… and we were going to be taken up on stage, but not until the credits were over. So, we had some time to sit there and, as I sat there I realised there will never be a better, a more perfect, a more sensitive, emotional, and beautiful way of saying au revoir to Charles Xavier than this movie. So, I told [Hugh] that same evening, ‘I’m done too. It’s all over.’”

Hugh Jackman, who stars alongside Stewart in Logan as Wolverine, again confirmed that he would not be reprising the role.

Logan is Stewart’s seventh time playing Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, following 2014’s X-Men: Days Of Future Past.