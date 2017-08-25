The director was quick to defend her blockbuster movie

Patty Jenkins has responded to James Cameron’s assertion that her recent Wonder Woman film was “a step backwards” for women’s equality.

In an open letter posted on Twitter, the Wonder Woman director wrote that “James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman.”

Jenkins added, “Strong women are great. [Cameron’s] praise for my film Monster, and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated. But if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren’t free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven’t come very far have we.”

The director noted that, “there is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman,” suggesting “the massive female audience who made the film a hit it is, can surely choose and judge their own icons of progress.”

Read the full Twitter post below:

Earlier this summer, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman became the biggest global live-action film ever released by a female director, grossing a phenomenal $653.9 million (£514 million) worldwide. The Wonder Woman story will continue later this year with the release of the DC Extended Universe film, Justice League.