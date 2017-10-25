Daughter of late ‘Fast and Furious’ star Paul Walker settles wrongful-death suit

The late actor died as a passenger in a car crash in November 2013

The daughter of the late The Fast and Furious star Paul Walker has settled a wrongful-death suit with Porsche.

Walker was killed in a car crash in November 2013 after the car he was travelling in as a passenger crashed into a lamp post and two trees, before bursting into flames. He was 40.

The late actor’s daughter, Meadow Walker, filed a suit against Porsche – who made the car that Walker and the driver Roger Rodas, who was also killed, were travelling in – in 2015, alleging that Walker had initially survived the crash but died after being unable to release his seat belt in the immediate aftermath of the crash – blaming design defects in their car.

In new court documents obtained by The Blast, Meadow Walker has now settled with Porsche in a deal that has seen her case for wrongful-death dismissed. Other terms of the deal that Walker made with Porsche are being kept confidential.

Walker’s father, Paul William Walker III, has also reached an agreement with Porsche.

Back in April 2016, Meadow Walker was awarded a settlement of just over $10.1 million (£7 million) in compensation for Walker’s death – with the payment coming from the estate of Rodas. Court records showed that about $7.2 million went into a trust for Meadow Walker, while nearly $2.9 million was put aside to cover legal fees.