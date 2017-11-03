‘Boardwalk Empire’ star’s Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse claims could be first to lead to trial

Paz de la Huerta has claimed she was raped on two separate occasions.

Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta could be the first person to land Harvey Weinstein with rape charges, after she detailed two alleged incidents in 2010 in which she was sexually assaulted by the movie mogul inside her apartment.

It is believed that her allegations could be the first to result in rape charges being filed against Weinstein, as they are said to have occurred within the New York Police Department’s statute of limitations for charging rape in the first degree.

De la Huerta, who played Lucy Dansinger on the HBO drama, claims that she had attended a meeting with Weinstein at a New York hotel in 2010 to discuss the prospect of starring in a sci-fi movie.

After the meeting, he then offered her a lift home and allegedly proceeded to rape her.

“Things got very uncomfortable very fast”, she recounted to Vanity Fair.

“Immediately when we got inside the house, he started to kiss me and I kind of brushed [him] away.

“Then he pushed me onto the bed and his pants were down and he lifted up my skirt. I felt afraid… It wasn’t consensual… It happened very quickly… He stuck himself inside me… When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.”

She also detailed a second incident in which she claims that Weinstein unexpectedly appeared in the lobby of her apartment building after calling her.

He then followed her into the apartment and raped her for the second time.

“He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig… He raped me”, she said.

De la Huerta has since been interviewed by a New York Police Department detective who is leading an investigation into Weinstein, while her attorney has provided evidence to a New York district attorney with the power of bringing charges against Weinstein.

A spokesman for Weinstein has denied the offences.