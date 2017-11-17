People aren’t happy with Johnny Depp’s casting in ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’
Harry Potter fans have expressed their anger after the first photo of Johnny Depp in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them was released.
The Oscar winning star, 54, is set to to play villain Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, which is set for release in November next year.
But his involvement in the film has angered fans after he was accused of assaulting ex-wife Amber Heard last year.
As the pair battled for divorce in court last year, Heard alleged that Depp had been physically abusive during their relationship.
A video released in August 2016 also appeared to show Depp smashing a bottle as the pair argued in their kitchen.
Calling for Depp to be removed, one fan wrote on Twitter: ‘It really isn’t too late to replace Johnny Depp, guys.’
Another said: “If Ridley Scott can fire Kevin Spacey, after filming an entire movie with him and voluntarily reshooting it a month before release, then y’all can do the same thing w Johnny Depp bc you still have a year to go #FantasticBeasts.”
Along with Depp, Crimes of Grindelwald also introduces Jude Law as a young Dumbledore and sees the return of Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, and Ezra Miller.
Zoë Kravitz will also play a bigger role in the second film after starring as Leta Lestrange in the first movie.