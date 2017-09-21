People aren’t happy about the new ‘Hellboy’ being filmed in this cathedral

'For heaven's sake...'

Representatives from a cathedral have spoken out to defend their decision to allow the new ‘Hellboy’ movie to shoot there.

The Hellboy series is getting a modern reboot , following the initial launch of the comic book series with 2004’s Hellboy movie, which was followed by Hellboy II: The Golden Army in 2008. Featuring ‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour in the lead role, with production well under way.

As the BBC reports, they have recently been filming at Wells Cathedral in Somerset – and not all worshippers and nearby residents are happy.

“For heavens’s sake,” said Pamela Eagan, who lives opposite the church. “Are we losing sight of what this was built for? I have to say I am surprised and shocked.”

A spokesman from Wells Cathedral has since said that they didn’t realise that the filming would cause concern, but that they’d certainly be investigating further. They also added that ‘the superhero’s true nature was that of a defender against the forces of darkness, in an eternal battle of good against evil’.

A spokesman told Somerset Live: “The Dean and Chapter agreed to let M11 use the Cathedral to film a small element of the forthcoming feature film, Hellboy. We realize that the idea of this filming may cause concern with some people who aren’t familiar with the stories and character. Hellboy originated, in fact, as a superhero in a series of novels created by Mike Mignola. His true nature is one of a hero and he becomes a defender against the forces of darkness.”

“The eternal battle of good over evil which this story examines helps us to encourage an intelligent faith which does not hide from controversy and one that looks for the good inside people no matter their outward appearance.”

Last week, the first image of David Harbour emerged:

Earlier this year, British actor Ed Skrein left his role as Major Ben Daimio after the film was hit with allegations of ‘whitewashing’ – Daimio’s character in the comic books is of Japanese-American origin. Additionally, Guillermo Del Toro left the project due to budgeting concerns.