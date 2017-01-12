‘Game Of Thrones’ actor set to join ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The 'Avengers' sequel is due to start shooting this month (January 2017).

Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is wanted for the new Avengers movie, according to a report.

The Tyrion Lannister is actor said to be “in early talks” for a “key role” in Avengers: Infinity War, which is set for release in 2018.

Marvel has yet to comment on the casting rumour linking Dinklage to the film, Variety reports. The identity of the character Dinklage is wanted for has yet to be revealed either.

Though Avengers: Infinity War was originally conceived as one story told over two films, Part 1 and Part 2, it was announced in June that it has been scaled back to a single film.

Captain America duo Anthony and Joe Russo are directing and the film is set for release on May 4, 2018. A currently untitled sequel will follow in May 2019.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner are known to be reprising their usual Marvel roles, with Josh Brolin providing the voice of the film’s villain, Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War and the currently untitled sequel will be shot back to back, beginning this month (January) in Atlanta. Shooting is expected to last until at least October and Edinburgh, Glasgow and the Scottish Highlands will also be used as locations.