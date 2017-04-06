Pierce Brosnan opens up about losing wife and daughter to cancer

'Bond' star speaks about loss in new interview

Pierce Brosnan has spoken in a new interview about losing his wife and daughter to cancer.

The Bond actor lost his first wife, Cassandra, to ovarian cancer in 1991. Their daughter, Charlotte, also died of the same disease in 2013. A year ago, Brosnan’s producing partner, Beau Marie St Clair, passed away of ovarian cancer too.

Speaking to Esquire, Brosnan explained how the losses have affected his outlook on life. “I don’t look at the cup as half full, believe me,” he said. “The dark, melancholy Irish black dog sits beside me from time to time.”

Brosnan went on to explain how he manages to fill his time: “My days are full in a leisurely sort of way. This morning I worked out, read The New York Times, enjoyed watching my wife in the editing room, then came to meet you… You don’t need a big home. You need a good table to sit at, a good bed to sleep in, a view, and a great bottle of wine.”

The star, who played James Bond from 1994 to 2005, recently said that he wants Daniel Craig to remain in his role as the current 007. Craig recently overtook Brosnan to become the second longest-serving Bond, second to Roger Moore.

Meanwhile, Brosnan could be set to play Cable in Deadpool 2. James Corden also recently called the actor out, claiming that Brosnan had been rude to him at a U2 concert.