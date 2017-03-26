New ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ trailer released

Watch Javier Bardem search for Jack Sparrow in the film's latest clip.

A new Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge trailer has been released in the run-up to the film’s release.

The film stars Javier Bardem as Captain Salazar and the trailer sees him desperately seeking Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow. “Pirates have infected the seas for generations,” he growls, “so I vowed to eliminate them all.”

The trailer appeared on the Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge Facebook page last night (March 25) with the caption “This Memorial Day, find Sparrow. #PiratesLife.” You can see it below.

The film will be the fifth in the long-running Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise and is set to feature the return of Orlando Bloom, who will reprise his role of William Turner. Bloom last starred in the third movie in the series, At World’s End, in 2007.

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney is to appear in Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, according to reports.

Filming had apparently already concluded on the fifth movie in the franchise, when The Beatles bassist was added to the cast.

According to Deadline, the film was not reshot, but an extra scene was added to allow McCartney to make his cameo. Details of his role have not been disclosed at present.

His appearance follows Rolling Stone Keith Richards playing the role of Captain Teague in Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End and Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Teague was the father of Captain Jack Sparrow, as played by Johnny Depp, who cited Richards as an influence on the way he played the character.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge is due for release on May 26, 2017.