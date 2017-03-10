New ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ trailer revealed

The latest instalment in the film franchise will be released in spring

A new trailer for Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge has been shared online.

The film will be the fifth in the long-running Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise and is set to feature the return of Orlando Bloom, who will reprise his role of William Turner. Bloom last starred in the third movie in the series, At World’s End, in 2007.

The new teaser uses the same footage shared in the preview that aired during the Super Bowl last month, but cuts a minute out of that previous trailer. In it, both young and old Jack Sparrow (both played by Johnny Depp) appear alongside Turner and the titular Capitán Armando Salazar, played by Javier Bardem.

Watch the trailer, which also features Skins star Kaya Scodelario, below, via Digital Spy. In the US, the film is titled Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney is to appear in Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, according to reports.

Filming had apparently already concluded on the fifth movie in the franchise, when The Beatles bassist was added to the cast.

According to Deadline, the film was not reshot, but an extra scene was added to allow McCartney to make his cameo. Details of his role have not been disclosed at present.

His appearance follows Rolling Stone Keith Richards playing the role of Captain Teague in Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End and Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Teague was the father of Captain Jack Sparrow, as played by Johnny Depp, who cited Richards as an influence on the way he played the character.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge is due for release on May 26, 2017.