Watch new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ trailer, featuring CGI Johnny Depp as young Jack Sparrow

The latest installment in the swashbuckling franchise, 'Dead Men Tell No Tales', will hit screens in May

The latest trailer for the forthcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film, Dead Men Tell No Tales, has been released – starring a CGI Johnny Depp as a young Jack Sparrow.

The fifth installment in Disney’s long-running pirate film franchise arrives 14 years after its debut feature, The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Depp will once again lead the film as Sparrow, while Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom and Skins actress Kaya Scodelario will also star in the Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg-directed movie.

A new teaser trailer for the latest Pirates of the Caribbean film has been unveiled today (March 2), which is particularly notable as it gives viewers a first glimpse of a computer-generated version of Sparrow – still played by Depp – as a young man aboard Armando Salazar’s (Bardem) ship in what appears to be a brief flashback sequence.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will be released in cinemas worldwide on May 26. Watch the new trailer below.

The new clip follows a special teaser that was broadcast during the Super Bowl last month.

Meanwhile, it was reported last year that Paul McCartney had filmed a cameo for the latest Pirates sequel after shooting had wrapped – his role in the film has not, however, been specified as yet.