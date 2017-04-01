Watch Orlando Bloom return as Will Turner in new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ teaser trailer

The fifth film of the franchise, entitled 'Salazar's Revenge', will hit screens worldwide on May 26

The first look at Orlando Bloom‘s return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been revealed in the latest teaser trailer for the series’ new film, Salazar’s Revenge.

The fifth installment in Disney’s swashbuckling film series will be released worldwide on May 26. First reactions to the film from industry insiders and critics were positive following preview screenings earlier this week.

Joining series regular Johnny Depp – who will reprise his role once again as Captain Jack Sparrow – and new villain Javier Bardem (who plays the eponymous Captain Salazar) will be Orlando Bloom, who will play his old character Will Turner. Turner was last seen in the Pirates films manning the Flying Dutchman ship, and the new teaser suggests that Turner’s time in the wilderness – which has caused him to sport barnacles on his face – will end in the new film.

Watch the new teaser trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, featuring Orlando Bloom, below.

The new clip follows a longer trailer that was released last weekend.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Sir Paul McCartney will make a cameo appearance in the new Pirates film – with an extra scene added once filming had wrapped to allow the Beatle to briefly star in Salazar’s Revenge.