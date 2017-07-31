Has the plot for the next James Bond film been revealed?

"It could be the perfect follow-up to Spectre."

The plot for the 25th James Bond film has reportedly been revealed – with the iconic superspy heading to Croatia to do battle against a blind supervillain.

Last week, the release date for the film was confirmed, with the new movie set to hit cinemas in 2019.

But while Daniel Craig’s involvement is yet to be officially revealed, The Mirror claims that the film currently boasts the working title ‘Shatterhand’ and is based on the 2001 thriller Never Dream of Dying by American author Raymond Benson.

In the novel, Ian Fleming’s superspy is forced into action once more after a police raid on a French movie studio goes unexpectedly awry – and Bond scriptwriters reportedly believe that it’s the perfect plot to follow 2015’s ‘Spectre’.

A source said: “Bond scriptwriters feel it could be the perfect follow-up to Spectre . They are hoping to film in Croatia next year.”

It is also claimed that producers were spotted in Croatia last year as they scouted potential locations for filming.

Christoph Waltz, who starred as Ernst Stavro Blofield in Spectre is also set to return, alongside Dave Bautista as villainous henchman Mr Hinx.

Despite huge speculation over the future of Daniel Craig, reports last week claimed that the actor had agreed to star in at least on more Bond film after reaching an agreement with Eon productions and MGM.

The new film will be written by regular Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade and produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.