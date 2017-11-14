Pokémon fans shocked after Pikachu speaks English in latest movie

This is all kinds of weird.

Pokémon fans have reacted with a mixture of shock and horror after a scene in the animated franchise’s latest movie that sees Pikachu talking for the first time ever.

The iconic yellow character, arguably the most recognisable character from the entire series, has traditionally only been able to communicate to repeatedly stating his name.

But a somewhat jarring sequence from new movie ‘Pokemon: I Choose You’ has shown Pikachu speaking for the first time as he tells Ash Ketchum that “I always want to be with you”.

Footage posted to Twitter shows fans reacting with disbelief as the words tumble out of Pikachu’s mouth for the first time ever.

“What the fuck!”, one cinema-goer is heard shouting amid audible gasps.

“No!”, another shouts.

It isn’t just the audiences who had trouble adjusting to the dialogue either, after Pikachu voice actor Kate Bristol admitted that her co-stars found it “super weird.”

“I saw it as something in Ash’s mind. But it’s up to anyone. And it’s OK to think it’s super weird”, she explained on Tumblr.

“I sat in the theatre with the rest of the cast while everyone shouted ‘what the fuck’ and I sat there laughing at how bizarre it all is, especially hearing my squeaky little voice come out of it.”

She added: “At the end of the day Pokémon is a good time and I sure as hell enjoyed being a pikachu for .5 seconds.”

Pokemon: I Choose You! was released in UK cinemas on November 5.