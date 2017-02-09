Pokémon Go announces special Valentine’s Day players’ event

Players will receive extended Lure modules and double candy offers for 24 hours only.

Pokémon Go has announced a special Valentine’s Day celebration event.

As part of the 24-hour event, players will receive double the amount of candy when they catch, hatch, and transfer Pokémon.

“Throughout the celebration, you’ll notice that Chansey, Clefable, and many other adorable pink Pokémon will be encountered more frequently in the wild,” Pokémon Go said in a news post. “Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Smoochum will also be more likely to hatch from Eggs. And to help you paint your town pink this Valentine’s Day, Lure Modules will last for six hours for the entire duration of the event.”

The event will last from 11am on Valentine’s Day, February 14, to 11am the following day, February 15.

Meanwhile, players have been braving sub-zero temperatures in South Korea after the game finally launched in the East Asian country on January 24. By February 2, some 6.98 million South Koreans had played the game at least once in the previous week, Business Korea reports. Around 65% of these people were aged under 30 according to market research company WiseApp.

Pokémon Go was a massive success upon its release in many other countries last summer. It became the most successful mobile game in US history and was briefly as popular as Twitter and more popular than Tinder.

New Pokémon were added to Pokémon Go in December in the latest update to the viral game. These include Pichu (which evolves into Pikachu), Magby (evolves into Magmar), Elekid (evolves into Electabuzz), Cleffa (evolves into Clefairy), Igglypuff (evolves into Jigglypuff) and Smoochum (evolves into Jynx).