‘Pokemon Go’ creators to release ‘Harry Potter’ mobile game in 2018

Get ready to fend off Dementors with your phone

Harry Potter is set to receive the Pokemon Go treatment next year – with the Wizarding world making its way onto smartphones for a new interactive app.

Pokemon Go was a huge success upon its release in Summer 2016. The app became the most successful mobile game in US history – becoming more popular than Tinder, and briefly matching Twitter’s popularity.

Now, the creators behind the augmented-reality app have turned their hands to one of the most successful franchises of all time, to bring elements of Harry Potter’s magical universe into our muggle realm.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be available to smart phone users in 2018 through Niantic Labs. An official release date however is yet to be announced.

As TechCrunch reports, Warner Bros. Interactive is co-developing the app with Portkey Games – with the site suggesting it has taken inspiration from the game Ingress, which allows users to explore fictional environments.

In other Harry Potter news, it’s been announced that the entire soundtrack will be released as a massive vinyl boxset later this month.

Harry Potter: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks I-V will collect the scores from the first five films (2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix). It will be released on November 17 via Rhino.

The soundtrack for the fourth film (Goblet of Fire) features three songs by the fictional wizard band The Weird Sisters, which was comprised of members of Radiohead and Pulp.