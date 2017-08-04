Police are hunting a man allegedly caught masturbating during ‘The Emoji Movie’

Police are hunting for a suspect accused of masturbating during a screening of ‘The Emoji Movie‘.

The film, which has been savagely panned by critics, was being shown at the Howell Township in New Jersey when a man was seen touching himself on the back row of the theatre.

A mother with her young children witnessed a man with his hands down his open trousers, before being kicked out of the cinema by staff after a complaint to the manager, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Police arrived, but the man had already left the area. Surveillance images have since been released by authorities.

The film, which features the vocal talents of T.J Miller, Patrick Stewart, and James Corden, follows the adventures of the ‘Emojis’ who live in the city of Textopolis, where they wait eagerly to be used on our phones every day.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

In reviewing the film, NME wrote: “The voice cast is enthusiastic but the material is woeful. Not only is the adventure unfunny and boring, it’s a cynical, undisguised ad for phone apps. For no reason, the characters romp through Candy Crush, YouTube, Spotify, Just Dance and Drop Box, pointing out their excellent features. It’s hideously venal. You may as well just watch an hour and a half of pre-roll ads. At least you wouldn’t be charged for the privilege.”