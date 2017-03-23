Watch ‘Power Rangers’ cast discuss who has the best Zord

Much-loved franchise returns with new film on March 24

The cast of the new Power Rangers movie have discussed who has the better Zord in an exclusive new interview.

Directed by Dean Israelite, the new movie stars feature Dacre Montgomery as the Red Ranger, Naomi Scott as the Pink Ranger, RJ Cyler as the Blue Ranger, Becky G as the Yellow Ranger and Ludi Lin as the Black Ranger. It’s out on Friday (March 24).

Scott, who plays Pink Ranger Kimberly, described the film in the clip (watch abovE) as “a coming of age story at the end of the day, but obviously with the fun, amazing, iconic element [of Power Rangers] in there”.

She also argued why her Zord (the things they morph into) is the best, saying: “I love my Zord. I think it’s the best because I get to fly. I mean, come on, who doesn’t want to fly right? I can see everything and I’m kind of conducting what’s going on.

Becky G, who plays Yellow Ranger Trini, added: “I’m really glad I got Saber-Toothed Tiger because I’m gonna say that mine is the coolest Zord.”

The new film will make history with the Yellow Ranger appearing as the first openly gay superhero on the big screen.

Last night, the premiere of the movie saw the original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers cast reunite on the red carpet.