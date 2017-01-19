Watch the ‘Power Rangers’ return in new reboot film trailer

It stars Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks and Bill Hader

The first official trailer has been unveiled for this year’s Power Rangers movie.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers began in 1993, adapted from the Japanese original Super Sentai.

This new reboot is the first film since a pair of Power Rangers movies were released in the mid 1990s, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.

The film stars Dacre Montgomery (Jason, the Red Ranger), Naomi Scott (Kimberly, the Pink Ranger), RJ Cyler (Billy, the Blue Ranger), Becky G (Trini, the Yellow Ranger) and Ludi Lin (Zack, the Black Ranger).

Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston appears as the superheroes’ leader Zordon, whilst Elizabeth Banks stars as Rita Repulsa, the franchise’s villain. Bill Hader voices Alpha 5, the robot assistant of Zordon.

The film, directed by Dean Israelite, arrives on March 23. Watch its trailer below, soundtracked by Kanye West‘s ‘Power’.

Director Israelite has said that the film will be “completely playful, and it needs to be really fun and funny… [but] it’s going to feel very grounded at the same time, and very contemporary and have a real edge to it, and a real gut to it, it’s going to be a fun, joyful [movie] but one that feels completely grounded in a real world, with real characters going through real things.”