Producers apologise to furious fans that payed thousands as London Hamilton previews are delayed

The originally scheduled first 16 preview performances have been cancelled.

The highly anticipated arrival of ‘Hamilton’ has been delayed by two weeks because of renovation work on London’s Victoria Palace Theatre.

Preview performances of the multiple-Tony-Award-winning-show, which is sold out until June 2018, have been pushed back two weeks from November 21 to December 6.

The official opening night has therefore been put back from December 7 to December 21, ready for the Christmas break.

Thousands of fans, some of which paid ludicrous amounts of money for preview tickets, are hugely disappointed that their tickets for early performances have been nullified.

As Variety report, the postponement means that the originally scheduled 16 preview performances have been cancelled and ticket-holders will be re-accommodated early in the show’s run.

Some fans will have to wait months to see the Lin-Manuel Miranda-created musical. See some of their reactions below.

Cameron Mackintosh, co-producer of ‘Hamilton’ and owner of the Victoria Palace Theatre, has apologised for the delay and said that the redevelopments were a “once-in-a-hundred-years opportunity”.

“It has been an extraordinary undertaking, both thrilling and fraught, not only because of the complexity of putting what is practically a brand new building into the shell of a much-loved historical masterpiece, but because it was also the ideal theatre for the most eagerly awaited American musical in decades,” Mackintosh said in a statement.

Jeffrey Seller, the producer, said: “We are extremely sorry to disappoint patrons who we know expended time, effort and valuable resources to purchase tickets for our first performances. But they will be given immediate priority so that they can be re-seated as early as possible.