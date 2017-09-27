Production begins on $1 billion ‘Avatar’ sequels
James Cameron is helming four new movies
Production on four new Avatar films reportedly began in Manhattan Beach earlier this week.
Back in April, James Cameron’s four sequels to the mammoth sci-fi epic were confirmed as set for release between 2020 and and 2025.
Now, production on the huge undertaking has reportedly began. As Deadline state, the four sequels began their successive shooting in Manhattan Beach on Monday (September 25), with a reported combined budget of over $1 billion.
This is all in line with previously reported news from star Sigourney Weaver, who stated back in April that the actual filming of the new films will commence later this year.
This year marks eight years since the first Avatar movie hit cinemas, which means Avatar 2 will arrive a full eleven years after the first installment.
However, the director isn’t worried about the delay between movies, comparing it to the success of follow-up films such as Terminator 2 and Aliens.
“It was a seven-year gap between The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, seven year gap between Alien and Aliens,” he told CNN.
“It’s gonna be obviously more like a ten year gap between Avatar and Avatar 2. But Avatar 2 you are going to with not the promise, but the certainty of three more films beyond that, and that’s a very different concept with the audience. And a lot of the delay has been around creating that overall vision.”
Cameron also recently compared the production of the four new films to building the Three Gorges Dam.
“It’s an epic undertaking,” the award-winning director said. “It’s not unlike building the Three Gorges dam. So I know where I’m going to be for the next eight years of my life. It’s not an unreasonable time frame if you think about it.”
Avatar 3 will hit screens on December 17 2021, while the remaining two Avatar films will be released on December 20 2024 and December 19 2025.