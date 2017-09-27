Production begins on $1 billion ‘Avatar’ sequels

James Cameron is helming four new movies

Production on four new Avatar films reportedly began in Manhattan Beach earlier this week.

Back in April, James Cameron’s four sequels to the mammoth sci-fi epic were confirmed as set for release between 2020 and and 2025.

Now, production on the huge undertaking has reportedly began. As Deadline state, the four sequels began their successive shooting in Manhattan Beach on Monday (September 25), with a reported combined budget of over $1 billion.

This is all in line with previously reported news from star Sigourney Weaver, who stated back in April that the actual filming of the new films will commence later this year.

This year marks eight years since the first Avatar movie hit cinemas, which means Avatar 2 will arrive a full eleven years after the first installment.

However, the director isn’t worried about the delay between movies, comparing it to the success of follow-up films such as Terminator 2 and Aliens.