Professional clowns warn that ‘It’ will harm their business

The Stephen King reboot focuses on a shapeshifting being that often takes the form of Pennywise the clown

Professional clowns are warning that the new reboot of Stephen King’s It could harm their business.

The remake of the classic horror film, which features a shapeshifting being that sometimes manifests as Pennywise the killer clown, will be released in cinemas next month.

The World Clown Association has apparently created a new press kit to try and combat negative press when the movie comes out. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, WCA president Pam Moody said: “Last year, we were really blindsided [by the evil clown sightings].”

In WCA Stand On Scary Clowns!!, the group’s membership are told that “the art of clown is something to be treasured and enjoyed” and recommends “that young children not be exposed to horror movies” like It.

Moody said: “[Clowns are] different from regular people – they’re costumed characters. But no one is picking on the Santa Clauses, because that would ruin the retail business. It would ruin Christmas for everybody.”

The WCA head also blamed parents for children’s fear of clowns, saying they force kids into her arms, whether the children are happy to be there or not. “I’m trying to motion to them, ‘No, no, stop’, but they keep coming at me,” she said.

She added that the perception of clowns as something to be afraid of began with the original It. “That introduced the concept of this character,” she explained. “It’s a science-fiction character. It’s not a clown and has nothing to do with pro clowning.

Moody added that the previous film and other scary clown-related shows had already had a negative effect on the clown community. “People had school shows and library shows that were canceled. That’s very unfortunate. The very public we’re trying to deliver positive and important messages to aren’t getting them.”

It, which stars Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis and more, will be released in cinemas on September 8.