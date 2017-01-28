Public memorial for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds announced

The mother and daughter passed away at the end of 2016

A public memorial for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds has been announced.

The event, which will remember the acting icons, will take place on March 25 and has been organised by Fisher’s brother and Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher.

The Star Wars actor passed away on December 27, just days after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to LA. Reynolds, who was a Hollywood legend and appeared in films such as Singin’ In The Rain, died a day later of a stroke.

The memorial will be held at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills, as It’s The Vibe reports.

Todd Fisher wrote on his website: “We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you. The service will begin at 1pm and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so.”

He continued: “There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come first come, first seated basis, There are no tickets, it is first come, first seated. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service.”

A private memorial was held earlier this month with many Hollywood stars in attendance, including Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow, Stephen Fry and more.