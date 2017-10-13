Quentin Tarantino issues statement in response to Harvey Weinstein allegations

Director breaks his silence with statement posted to Amber Tamblyn's Twitter account

Director Quentin Tarantino has broken his silence on the allegations made against his friend and long-time collaborator Harvey Weinstein.

Hollywood mogul Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women over the past week. Weinstein’s accusers include high-profile stars such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and Cara Delevingne. The producer has apologised for “the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past”, but has “unequivocally denied” any wrongdoing.

Weinstein and Tarantino have worked together since the former distributed the latter’s 1992 breakout film Reservoir Dogs. Weinstein has produced all of Tarantino’s movies ever since.

Tarantino issued a statement via actress/director Amber Tamblyn’s Twitter account on Thursday (October 12), describing himself as “stunned and heartbroken” about the allegations facing Weinstein. He also promised to “speak publicly about it” further in a “few more days”.

The statement read in full: “For the last week, I’ve been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it.”

Amber Tamblyn has spoken about industry sexual misconduct in the past. Last month, Tamblyn accused actor James Woods on hitting on her when she was 16.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Weinstein is facing criminal investigations over some of the allegations.