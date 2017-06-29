‘Star Wars’ R2-D2 model used in films sells for £2.13 million at auction

The unit was assembled from parts used in the original trilogy in the franchise

A model of R2-D2 used in the Star Wars movies has sold at auction for $2.76 million (£2.13 million).

The unit was the most expensive item sold at a movie memorabilia auction held by Profiles In History yesterday (June 28).

The organisers estimated the droid could fetch up to $2 million before it went under the hammer. The unit is 43 inches tall and was assembled from parts used in the franchise’s original trilogy, as Rolling Stone reports.

The auction also featured other Star Wars related memorabilia including Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from the first two films and Darth Vader’s helmet from the original film. The items were sold for $450,000 (£347,000) and $96,000 (£74,000) respectively.

Meanwhile, the recently departed Star Wars Han Solo spin-off directors were reportedly sacked for turning the classic franchise character into one more akin to Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura, according to new reports.

Last week, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the prequel project after reportedly experiencing “deep fundamental differences” with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and scriptwriter Lawrence Kasdan.

However, a Star Wars fansite now claims that the directors’ “screwball comedy angle” was “starting to interfere with what the character of Han Solo is really about”.

Alden Ehrenreich’s portrayal of a young Han Solo is described in the report as being “oddly comparable to Jim Carrey’s performance in Ace Ventura at times”.

It is further claimed that lead star Ehrenreich “let his concerns be known to one of the producers, who then told Kennedy about it, which led to her decision to look over the existing footage.”