Radio 1 apologises after Orlando Bloom says ‘pikey’ live on air

The actor described himself as a 'pikey from Kent'.

BBC Radio 1 issued an apology yesterday after Orlando Bloom said the word “pikey” live on air.

During an interview with Nick Grimshaw on the Breakfast Show, the Canterbury-born actor was asked whether he still does his own stunts.

“I’m still a pikey from Kent, boy, I’m still a pikey from Kent,” he replied. “You don’t want to get on the wrong side of me, boy.”

Grimshaw apologised to viewers shortly after the end of the interview, saying: “He’s a bit of a loose cannon. Apologies if you were offended by anything that Orlando may have said.”

However, the National Gypsy-Traveller-Roma Council told the BBC that Bloom’s use of “racially abusive term is worrying”. Listeners also took to Twitter to criticise his use of the word.

Bloom explained his use of the word after the interview, saying: “I’ve come from Kent and I grew up with a lot of, like, freewheeling, cool, interesting characters like that. I certainly wasn’t taking a slant at that at all. I’m very respectful.”

BBC Radio 1 apologised again in a statement. “As with any live broadcast, we take great care to ensure all guests are briefed about their language before going on air,” the station said. “We apologised to listeners afterwards for any offence caused.”

During another recent interview, Bloom explained his infamous naked paddleboard pictures from 2016.

He is due to reprise his role as Will Turner in Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenger, which opens in cinemas on May 26.