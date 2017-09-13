Watch Rami Malek recreate iconic Live Aid performance as Freddie Mercury

The 'Mr. Robot' star is currently filming the Freddie Mercury biopic

Footage of Rami Malek filming the Live Aid scene as Freddie Mercury has emerged.

Progress is well underway for the Freddie Mercury biopic, after the full cast playing the iconic band was announced last month. Joining ‘Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek as Mercury, will be Ben Hardy (‘X-Men Apocalypse’) as drummer Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee (‘The Tourist)’ as May and Joe Mazzello (Tim in ‘Jurassic Park’) as bassist John Deacon.

In the clip, Malek is seen performing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ with Freddie Mercury’s original vocals. You can see the fan-filmed footage below.

Held at Wembley Stadium in 1985 and organised by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, the charity concert also saw performances from David Bowie, The Style Council, Spandau Ballet, Sting, Elton John, Phil Collins and U2. See the original performance by Queen below.

Last month, photos of the Live Aid set were released, with Queen guitarist Brain Maysharing the photo from the set, with the message “LIVE AID LIVES AGAIN! It’s a Miracle! WE ARE ON.”

Back in July, concrete details were confirmed on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody‘ including the announcement that Bryan Singer would take the helm on the film and would “faithfully recreate” iconic moments such as the performance at Live Aid in the movie.

The film is believed to be set for release in 2018.