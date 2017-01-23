‘Zoolander 2’ and ‘Batman v Superman’ lead nominations for worst film at 2017 Razzies

The annual anti-awards highlights the films that were considered to be flops in the last calendar year

Ben Stiller’s Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice are among the leading nominees at this year’s Razzies, the awards show that ‘honours’ the worst films of the previous year.

The Golden Raspberry Awards – Razzies for short – have been held annually in Hollywood since 1981, where it traditionally stages its ceremony the day before the Academy Awards celebrates the best that film has had to offer in the past twelve months. Most winners do not attend the Razzies to receive their ‘prize’, but notable exceptions over the years have included Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock and Tom Green.

Announcing their nominations the day before tomorrow’s highly-anticipated Oscars nominations reveal, leading the Razzies contenders this year is Zoolander 2, with nine nominations including Worst Picture. Its director and star, Stiller, has been further recognised in the Worst Director and Worst Actor categories.

Elsewhere in the nominations, the critically-panned Batman v Superman picked up eight nominations, including Worst Picture and two nods in the Worst Actor category for its two leads, Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel and Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader. Gerard Butler, meanwhile, is nominated in the Worst Actor category for two separate roles – Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen.

The Razzies organisers also announced during their nominations reveal that they had expanded the number of nominees in each category this year to recognise a particularly ‘bad’ year for cinema.

See the full list of nominations for the 2017 Razzies below.

WORST PICTURE

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler – Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro – Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry – BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts – Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts – Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley – Divergent Series: Allegiant

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough – Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson – Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza – Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour – Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward – Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig – Zoolander 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicolas Cage – Snowden

Johnny Depp – Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell – Zoolander 2

Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson – Zoolander 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals – Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume – Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors – Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig – BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson – Zoolander 2

WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry – BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

WORST SCREENPLAY

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad