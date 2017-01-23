‘Zoolander 2’ and ‘Batman v Superman’ lead nominations for worst film at 2017 Razzies

The annual anti-awards highlights the films that were considered to be flops in the last calendar year
Ben Stiller’s Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice are among the leading nominees at this year’s Razzies, the awards show that ‘honours’ the worst films of the previous year.
The Golden Raspberry Awards – Razzies for short – have been held annually in Hollywood since 1981, where it traditionally stages its ceremony the day before the Academy Awards celebrates the best that film has had to offer in the past twelve months. Most winners do not attend the Razzies to receive their ‘prize’, but notable exceptions over the years have included Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock and Tom Green.
Announcing their nominations the day before tomorrow’s highly-anticipated Oscars nominations reveal, leading the Razzies contenders this year is Zoolander 2, with nine nominations including Worst Picture. Its director and star, Stiller, has been further recognised in the Worst Director and Worst Actor categories.
Elsewhere in the nominations, the critically-panned Batman v Superman picked up eight nominations, including Worst Picture and two nods in the Worst Actor category for its two leads, Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel and Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader. Gerard Butler, meanwhile, is nominated in the Worst Actor category for two separate roles – Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen.
The Razzies organisers also announced during their nominations reveal that they had expanded the number of nominees in each category this year to recognise a particularly ‘bad’ year for cinema.
See the full list of nominations for the 2017 Razzies below.
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler – Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro – Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry – BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts – Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts – Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley – Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough – Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson – Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza – Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour – Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward – Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig – Zoolander 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage – Snowden
Johnny Depp – Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell – Zoolander 2
Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson – Zoolander 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals – Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume – Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors – Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig – BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson – Zoolander 2
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry – BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad