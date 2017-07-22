The Steven Spielberg movie stars X-Men actor Tye Sheridan.

The first trailer for Stephen Spielberg’s READY PLAYER ONE has landed at San Diego’s Comic Con.

Starring X-Men actor Tye Sheridan, the film is based on the novel by Ernest Cline. Set in 2044 (the film adaptation is based in 2045), READY PLAYER ONE follows protagonist Wade Watts as he searches for an easter egg in a virtual reality game.

If the easter egg is found, the discovery will lead him to inherit a valuable fortune in a world torn by an energy crisis. Watch the READY PLAYER ONE trailer below.

Speaking to Variety at Comic Con, Cline said that when he wrote READY PLAYER ONE, he assumed that it could never be turned into a movie, as there would be too many references and characters to be cleared for use.

In terms of Spielberg directing the film, Cline said “everyone dreams of being connected to a Spielberg movie.”

The film also stars Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, T. J. Miller, Hannah John-Kamen, Win Morisaki and Philip Zhao.

The official synopsis for READY PLAYER ONE reads:

From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure “Ready Player One,” based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon. The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday. When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

The film is set for release in 2018.