Rebel Wilson speaks out about sexual harassment experiences

The actor recalled instances with a male star and a "top director"

Rebel Wilson has spoken out about her own experiences of sexual harassment, following other women in Hollywood doing the same.

The actor posted on her official Twitter account about two instances, one involving a male star and another with a “top director” in Hollywood.

“I’ve been away in a ‘bubble’ of sorts creating new comedy overseas, but it’s so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood,” she wrote this morning (November 10), as Vulture reports.

“As you guys know, I’m a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell,” she continued, before detailing her experiences. “A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass.”

Wilson explained that the star’s friends were laughing while this was happening and claimed they tried to film it on their iPhones. “I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room,” she said, adding that she “immediately” called her agent and her lawyer complained to the studio “basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I’d be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return.”

She said she was threatened by one of the star’s representatives afterwards, with them warning her to be nice to the man in question, who Wilson has not named.

The actor explained the second incident happened “earlier” in her career in a top director’s hotel room. “I thought we were there to talk comedy,” she said. “Nothing physical happened because the guy’s wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately.”

She continued: “I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from ‘work talk’ didn’t even cross my mind.” She did not name the director involved in the claims either.

Wilson concluded her posts by saying that if she witnesses behaviour like that she detailed in her tweets, she will “no longer be polite”. “Interpret that as you will,” she said.