Reese Witherspoon says she was sexually assaulted by a film director when she was 16

Star says she has "had multiple experiences of harassment and sexual assault" during career

Reese Witherspoon has opened up about being sexually assaulted by a film director when she was 16, which she says was not “an isolated incident”.

Witherspoon made the comments during a speech at Elle‘s Women in Hollywood event on Monday night (October 16) in Beverly Hills, according to reports.

“[I feel] true disgust at the director who assaulted me when I was 16 years old and anger at the agents and the producers who made me feel that silence was a condition of my employment,” Witherspoon said, adding, “And I wish I could tell you that was an isolated incident in my career, but sadly it wasn’t. I’ve had multiple experiences of harassment and sexual assault and I don’t speak about them very often.”

“This has been a really hard week for women in Hollywood, for women all over the world and a lot of situations and a lot of industries that are forced to remember and relive a lot of ugly truths,” Witherspoon continued. “I have my own experiences that have come back to me very vividly and I find it really hard to sleep, hard to think, hard to communicate a lot of the feelings that I’ve been having about anxiety, about being honest, the guilt for not speaking up earlier, for not taking action.”

Witherspoon went on to say: “After hearing all the stories these past few days and hearing these brave women speak up tonight about things that we’re kind of told to sweep under the rug and not to talk about, it’s made me want to speak up and speak up loudly because actually I felt less alone this week than I have felt in my entire career. I have just spoken to so many actresses and writers, particularly women, who have had similar experiences and many of them have bravely gone public with their stories. That truth is very encouraging to me and to everyone out there in the world because you can only heal by telling the truth.”

“I feel really, really encouraged that there will be a new normal. For the young women in this room, life is going to be different because we have your back and it makes me feel better because, gosh, it’s about time.… I’m so sad that I have to talk about these issues, but I would be remiss not to.”

Witherspoon’s revelation comes following a series of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has made headlines in recent weeks after being accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women, allegations that he “unequivocally denies”.

Witherspoon went on to suggest a “course of action” to help women in Hollywood. “There’s a lot of people here who negotiate quite frequently with direct companies and heads of companies,” she said. “I think maybe at your next negotiation this is a really prudent time to ask important questions like, ‘Who are your top female executives? Do those women have green light power? How many women are on the board of your company? How many women are in a key position of decision-making at your company?’ It seems so obvious but people don’t ask those questions, and if we can raise consciousness and really create change, that’s what’s going to change in this industry and change society.”