Release date for ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo origin film ‘pushed back’

It was originally due to arrive in May 2018

The release date for the forthcoming Star Wars spin-off movie about a young Han Solo has reportedly been pushed back.

Alden Ehrenreich, best known for his roles in Hail, Caesar! and Blue Jasmine, was officially cast as a young Han Solo last July. A film telling the character’s origin story is due to start shooting this month and was set for a May 25, 2018 release.

But according to fansite Making Star Wars it has now been pushed back to December 13, 2018.

Screen Rant also claims that the change is due to the success both Episode VII: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story have achieved as a result of a December release.

Disney announced last October that Donald Glover – also known as rapper Childish Gambino – has been cast as the film’s young Lando Calrissian.

The Star Wars website also previously announced that Emilia Clarke, best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen, has joined the film in an unspecified role. “Clarke’s role will round out a dynamic cast of characters that Han and Chewie will encounter on their adventures,” the website’s post said.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, directors of The Lego Movie, will be behind the camera on the spin-off film, whose title has yet to be revealed.

Ehrenreich beat the likes of Dave Franco, Logan Lerman, Jack Reynor, Ansel Elgort, Scott Eastwood, Emory Cohen and Blake Jenner to secure the role.

Meanwhile, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opened to $290.5 million (around £235 million) at the Global Box Office in its opening weekend.

The sum makes it the second-highest grossing December-opener. It sits behind last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took $395 million.

It has also surpassed Captain America: Civil War to become the second highest grossing movie of 2016 in the US, taking in $441 million so far.