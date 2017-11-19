The latest instalment in the science fantasy franchise arrives in cinemas next month

A new teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been released, showing new footage from the upcoming movie.

The latest clip comes less than one month before the film arrives in cinemas. The Last Jedi is due for release on December 14 in the UK.

In the teaser, Rey (Daisy Ridley) can be seen asking Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) for help, after handing him his original lightsaber back.

Meanwhile, Finn (John Boyega) is getting ready to go to war. He can be seen saying: “I was raised to fight. For the first time I have something to fight for.”

Watch the teaser above, via Digital Spy.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that at least 10 more years of Star Wars films are being planned, according to Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy.

“We’re sitting down now, we’re talking about the next 10 years of Star Wars stories and we’re looking at narratively where that might go,” she told The Star Wars Show.

“Future stories beyond Episode IX, with these new characters, Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8,” she clarified. “But we’re also looking at working with people that are interested in coming into the Star Wars world and taking us to places that we haven’t been yet, and that’s exciting too because it’s a vast galaxy far, far away. The possibilities are endless!”