Rian Johnson reveals that Rey’s parentage will be ‘addressed’ in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

The question that we've been asking since 'The Force Awakens' will finally be answered.

Though not much is known about Star Wars Episode VIII, director Rian Johnson has confirmed that the film will deal with the much-speculated topic of who Rey’s parents are.

The identity of Rey’s parents will change depending on who you ask. Many theories point to her being a Skywalker, others say that she’s part of the Kenobi family while some even link her to Emperor Palpatine.

However, Johnson has reassured that we’ll be given some information in the new episode of the saga. Speaking to Good Morning America whether or not we’ll get a definite answer Johnson seemed reluctant to give a straight answer, reports Metro.

He began, “It’s something that’s absolutely going to be addressed in the movie. It’s tough because this is another element of the secrecy of it all. The other part of it is there’s lots of surprises in this movie, and there’s lots of twists and turns”

This tid-bit of information follows a similarly vague trailer for ‘The Last Jedi’ which was unveiled on Friday (April 14) at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida.

It sees Rey (Daisy Ridley) learning how to use a lightsaber, there’s an attack on the Resistance and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) utters the words: “It’s time for the Jedi to… end.”

We’ll have to wait until December 15 to see who Rey’s parents turn out to be but one Reddit user has made a very strong case for Ezra Bridger, a character from Star Wars: Rebels, being Rey’s real father.