Richard Dreyfuss denies sexual misconduct allegations

The 'Jaws' star has responded after being accused of exposing himself to a TV writer in the 1980s

Richard Dreyfuss has denied historic allegations of sexual misconduct made by a former co-worker.

The actor, who has starred in such films as Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Stand By Me, has been accused by writer Jessica Teich of exposing himself when she entered his trailer on the set of the 1987 special Funny, You Don’t Look 200: A Constitutional Vaudeville.

Teich – who also alleged in the interview with Vulture that Dreyfuss made overt and lewd comments to her over a lengthy period – recalled the alleged encounter with Dreyfuss in 1987, comparing it to an “out-of-body experience”.

“I remember walking up the steps into the trailer and turning towards my left, and he was at the back of the trailer, and just — his penis was out, and he sort of tried to draw me close to it,” Teich said. “I can’t remember how my face got close to his penis, but I do remember that the idea was that I was going to give him a blow job. I didn’t, and I left.

“It was like an out-of-body experience. I just tried to swiftly get out of the room. I pretended it hadn’t really happened,” she said. “I kept moving because it was part of my job, and I knew he was, at the time, a very important guy, and certainly important to me. I trusted him. That’s what’s always so weird. I liked him. That’s part of why it’s so painful, because of the level of innocence one brings to these things. I felt responsible, that I must have indicated in some way that I was available for this.”

Dreyfuss “emphatically” denied the allegations in a lengthy statement provided to Vulture, writing that he “values and respects women, and I value and respect honesty”.

“I emphatically deny ever ‘exposing’ myself to Jessica Teich, whom I have considered a friend for 30 years,” Dreyfuss said. “I did flirt with her, and I remember trying to kiss Jessica as part of what I thought was a consensual seduction ritual that went on and on for many years. I am horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn’t consensual. I didn’t get it. It makes me reassess every relationship I have ever thought was playful and mutual.”

Last week, Dreyfuss’ son Harry accused Kevin Spacey of being a “sexual predator” who abused him in London in 2008 when he was 18.

Spacey’s lawyer Bryan Freedman responded with a statement issued to Buzzfeed, saying that the actor “absolutely denies the allegations”.