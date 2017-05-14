"Thank god you drink all those drugs and alcohol"

As the wait for Rick and Morty season 3 continues, the animated stars have featured in a crossover video clip to promote Alien: Covenant.

Episode one of the animated sci-fi comedy’s third series aired on April 1, 2017, but the rest of series three won’t be out until summer 2017, according to the show’s Twitter account.

In the new clip, Morty encourages Rick to investigate a distress signal in an abandoned ship. When Rick gets attacked by a facehugger, it swiftly dies, and he concludes: “It died of toxicity due to all the drugs and alcohol swirling about in my system… somebody get a memo to all the characters in those Alien movies, stat.” Check out the full clip below:

In March, Alien: Covenant director Ridley Scott vowed to make at least three more films in the franchise if Covenant is a success.

Scott has directed and co-written the latest instalment in the sci-fi franchise, which itself is a sequel to 2012’s Prometheus and the second in the Alien prequel series. The new film stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and James Franco, and is set for release on May 19.

The County Durham-born director has now said that he’d be open to the idea of making at least three more Alien prequel films if Covenant does well at the box office.

‘There will be another one before we kind of literally and logically, clockwise, back into the rear back head of [the original] Alien,” he said. “If this is successful, and then the next one, and then there will definitely be three more.”