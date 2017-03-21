Ridley Scott vows to make three more ‘Alien’ films if ‘Alien: Covenant’ is a success

The sixth film in the long-running sci-fi franchise will hit screens in May

Ridley Scott has declared that he would like to make at least three more Alien films – but only if his latest film, Alien: Covenant, is a success.

Scott has directed and co-written the latest installment in the sci-fi franchise, which itself is a sequel to 2012’s Prometheus and the second in the Alien prequel series. The new film stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and James Franco, and is set for release on May 19.

The County Durham-born director has now said that he’d be open to the idea of making at least three more Alien prequel films if Covenant does well at the box office.

‘There will be another one before we kind of literally and logically, clockwise, back into the rear back head of [the original] Alien,” he told Fandango in a new interview. “If this is successful, and then the next one, and then there will definitely be three more.”

Back in January, Aliens director James Cameron gave his view on how the Alien film franchise has fared since he directed the 1986 sequel.

“I think we’ve moved on beyond it,” Cameron said. “It’s like, okay, we’ve got it, we’ve got the whole Freudian bio-mechanoid meme. I’ve seen it in 100 horror films since.”