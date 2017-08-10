Riz Ahmed could join Tom Hardy in Spider-Man spin-off ‘Venom’

Dream team.

Riz Ahmed is set to join Tom Hardy in upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film Venom.

Hardy has been cast as Eddie Brock, a freelance photographer who becomes infected by an alien lifeform and turns into a half-human, half-alien villain. Known as Venom, he sees Spider-Man as his arch nemesis.

Set to be directed by Zombieland‘s Ruben Fleischer, Venom‘s script has been written by Scott Rosenberg (Kangaroo Jack) and Jeff Pinkner (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). Filming is expected to commence in the autumn, with the new film set for release on October 5, 2018.

According to Variety, Ahmed is now “in talks” to co-star as a “popular Marvel Comics character” whose identity has yet to be revealed.

Sony has said that Venom is being conceived as a standalone film that won’t overlap with its new Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland. A sequel to this year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming is due in 2019.

Ahmed, best known for his roles in The Night Of and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, recently criticised the media for the way it reports on stories involving Muslim people.