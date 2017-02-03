Watch Robert De Niro talk about still wanting to punch Donald Trump

Actor has previously called the President a 'bullshit artist'

Last year, Robert De Niro said that he wanted to punch Donald Trump in the face, later regretting not doing so. Now the actor has talked about still wanting to punch the President.

In a video message last year encouraging Americans to vote, De Niro described Trump as “a punk”, “a dog”, “a bozo”, “a pig”, “a con”, “a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about”, “a bullshit artist” and “an embarrassment to this country”. He went on to say: “He’s an idiot. Colin Powell said it best: he’s a national disaster… He talks how he’d like to punch people in the face… Well, I’d like to punch him in the face.”

After Trump’s victory, De Niro compared his feelings to that which he felt after 9/11. Now he has said on The View: “Of course I want to punch him in the face.”

He explained: “I said that because he said that about somebody that he would like to punch them in the face. How dare he say that to the crowd? How dare he say the things he does?”

“It was only a symbolic thing, anyway. It wasn’t like I was going to go find him and punch him in the face. But he’s got to hear it. He’s got to hear that, you know, that’s how he makes people feel. It’s not good to feel that way. It’s not good to start that stuff up, but at the same time sometimes when people are bullies like that, that’s what you have to do to shut them up. Bully them back.”

Watch in the video below:

